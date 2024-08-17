Stew Peters Show: RIP America: Tina Peters Trial PROVES “The Fix is in”

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Join Brian Lupo aka CannCon with Stew Peters to discuss the little talked about but very important trial of Tina Peters that just concluded, the election scam whistleblower, and why it’s so critical to the country and this fake election. Join Army Veteran and California Assemblyman of Fresno, Paul Reyes joins Stew to discuss the disgrace of VP Tim Walz and his fraudulent military record and stolen valor that has been exposed, and the impact of his lies on our country.