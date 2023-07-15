Russian Air Force received Su-35S that soon fly to Ukrainian theater

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Russian Air Force received the second batch of Su-35S from the Komsomolsk-on-Amu Aviation company, it is the most successful fighter and will soon fly into the special military operations zone in the Ukrainian theater. Su-35S has passed an entire cycle of super-maneuverable tests aimed at destroying military targets armed with bombs and missiles. Su-35 series has been used in the Ukrainian theater and carried out attacks on the infrastructure and equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY