Tennessee Chemtrail Ban's Fatal Flaw

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🔗 ClimateViewer
https://connect.climateviewer.com/
📢 CHAT
https://t.me/climateviewerchat
❤ DONATE
https://www.patreon.com/climateviewer
https://www.paypal.me/climateviewer
https://www.givesendgo.com/climateviewer
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/climateviewer
🎞 VIDEO REFERENCES
Tennessee Senate passes bill based on 'chemtrails' conspiracy theory: What to know
https://www.tennessean.com/story/news/local/2024/03/20/tennessee-senate-passes-bill-banning-chemtrails-what-to-know/73027586007/
SB 2691 by Rep. Southerland
https://wapp.capitol.tn.gov/apps/BillInfo/Default.aspx?BillNumber=SB2691
HB 2063 by Rep. Fritts
https://wapp.capitol.tn.gov/apps/BillInfo/Default.aspx?BillNumber=HB2063
David Keith's SCoPEx Geoengineering Program is Dead
https://climateviewer.substack.com/p/david-keiths-scopex-geoengineering
Graham Hood interview Monday 25, 2024
https://www.facebook.com/grahamhoodformerpilot
https://www.facebook.com/grahamhoodformerpilot/videos/1814817439031410/
Shared from and subscribe to:
ClimateViewer