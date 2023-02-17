Ukraine Update Feb 17, 2023

Rage Against the War Machine! 12:30 pm on Sunday, February 19thhttps://rageagainstwar.com/#Invitation

⚡️SITREP

⚡️ Today, 16 February, the negotiation process resulted in returning 101 Russian servicemen from Kiev-controlled territory who were in mortal danger while in captivity.

💥 In Kupyansk direction, the active operations of the units and artillery, conducted by the 'Zapad' Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralization of the manpower and military hardware of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), Dvurechnaya, Krakhmalnoye, and Olshana (Kharkov region).

◽️ Up to 65 Ukrainian personnel, 2 armored fighting vehicles, 5 motor vehicles, and 1 fighting vehicle equipped with Grad multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS) have been eliminated.

💥 In Krasny Liman direction, the firepower operations, conducted by the artillery and heavy flamethrower systems of the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralization of the enemy units near Chervonaya Dibrova and Kuzmino (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️ Over 100 Ukrainian personnel, 3 armored fighting vehicles, 4 pickups, 1 fighting vehicle equipped with BM-21 Grad MLRS, 2 D-20 howitzers, and 1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer have been eliminated.

💥 In Donetsk direction, the offensive operations, supported by the artillery of the 'Yug' Group of Forces, have resulted in the elimination of up to 135 Ukrainian personnel, 2 launching ramps for HIMARS MLRS, 3 tanks, 3 armored fighting vehicles, 8 motor vehicles, 2 howitzers (D-20 and D-30), 1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer, as well as 1 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery warfare radar station have been eliminated.

◽️ 1 ordnance depot of 54th Mechanized Brigade of the AFU has been destroyed near Verkhnekamenskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, the firepower operations, conducted by the artillery of the 'Vostok' Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralization of the AFU units near Ugledar and Prechistovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ The enemy has lost over 55 Ukrainian personnel, 4 armored fighting vehicles, 2 motor vehicles, as well as D-20 and D-30 howitzers.

💥 In Kherson direction, the counterbattery warfare operations have resulted in the destruction of 1 Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer, and 1 Msta-B howitzer.

◽️ 4 ordnance depots of 123rd and 126th territorial defense brigades have been destroyed near Kherson, Dudchany, and Berislav.

💥 Army Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralized the command posts of 36th Marine Brigade of the AFU near Avdeyevka, 72nd Mechanized Brigade of the AFU near Uglesborochnaya, 102nd Territorial Defense Brigade near Malinovka (Donetsk People's Republic), as well as 92 artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and military hardware in 118 areas.

◽️ 1 depot of fuel and lubricants for AFU military hardware has been destroyed near Poltava.

💥 Russian air defense facilities have shot down 1 Mi-8 helicopter of Ukrainian Air Force near Doroshovka (Kharkov region).

◽️ 4 rocket-propelled projectiles, launched by HIMARS MLRS, have been intercepted, as well as 20 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been destroyed near Stelmakhovka, Zhovtnevoye (Lugansk People's Republic), Aleksandrovka, Novomayorskoye, Vladimirovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Konovalova, Yablokovo (Zaporozhye region), Kalanchak (Kherson region), and Kislovka (Kharkov region).

- Russian Defense Ministry