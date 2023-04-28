BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Tucker Carlson April 21st Last Address Before Leaving Fox News Heritage Foundation 50th Gala
26 views • 04/28/2023

Tucker Carlson April 21st Last Address Before Leaving Fox News Heritage Foundation 50th Gala

April 21st 2023Tucker Carlson delivers the keynote address to Heritage’s 50th Anniversary Gala

https://www.facebook.com/heritagefoundation/videos/1165158397483818


The Heritage Foundation @TheHeritageFoundation

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N32UPXGChgo&t=692s


Tucker Carlson delivers an address and sits down for a Q&A session with Heritage president Kevin Roberts — his last public address of the sort before his departure from Fox News.

freedomvaccinescensorshipwhopandemicfreespeechmandatesfoxnewsmaskstuckercarlsoncoronavirusquarantineslockdownscovid19social distancingplandemiccurfewsthegreatresetcovidmandatesvaccinemandatesnoamnestythenewnormalheritagefoundation
