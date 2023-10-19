Davis: Gag Order On Pres. Trump Is A Trap

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Some legal experts are arguing the gag order handed down by a Federal Judge in Washington D.C. against 45th President Trump is 'inherently unconstitutional.' One America's Daniel Baldwin with more.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos:
https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html