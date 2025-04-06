Thy Word Is True From The Beginning-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-APRIL 5 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
God's Chosen People Were and Are and Will Always Be the Apple of God's Eye: Those Who Are For Them Are Blessed; Those Against Are Cursed. And God's Involvement in His Chosen People and in His Church is All-Encompassing as Was God's Orchestration in the Book of Esther, Though His Name is Not Once Mentioned. Then, the Short List of Who Crucified Christ -- Romans and Jews, Yes, But Also....