Zelenskyy To Send Ukraine's Women Into Combat?
The Kokoda Kid
The Kokoda Kid
127 views • 09/08/2023

With so many Ukrainian men being sent into battle and with so few surviving, it looks like it's time for the women to step up and do their bit on the battlefield's front lines.

This comes at a time when Zelenskyy is pressuring Europe to round up and return (possibly with the assistance of Interpol) Ukrainian men who've left the country to seek refuge in other parts of Europe.


Video source:

'Redacted' with Clayton & Natali Morris

Redacted News


Closing theme music:

'Sacrifice' by David Fesliyan

Fesliyan Studios


Thumbnail and closing credits compilation:

Westcombe Motion Pictures

Oxley Park, NSW

Australia 2760

MMXXlll

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between Redacted News or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.

pce fri19:32

Keywords
ukraineukraine womenukraine militaryarmed forces of ukraine
