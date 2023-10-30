Technology App BARK Allows Parents to Monitor Kids’ Online Activities - Titania Jordan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The online world holds many dangers for kids today, and nobody is more aware of just how potent these dangers are than Titania Jordan. Titania is the Parenting Officer of BARK Technologies, an online technology app and software that gives parents the ability to monitor their kids’ online activity across all devices. Titania talks about the dangers of anime and digital media, and how parents can take comprehensive steps to protect their little ones’ minds from being exposed to inappropriate content on the Internet. She explains, “All anime shows are cartoons, but not all cartoons are anime.” Don’t assume that an anime cartoon is safe for kids. They usually are not. Don’t let your kids have unmonitored access to digital media.
TAKEAWAYS
In Japan, animated shows are made for all ages, so much of their “cartoon” content is geared for adults
You cannot trust other companies to filter content for your kids, parents need to understand the landscape that they are accessing
There IS safe art out there, you just need to find it and be vigilant about allowing positive content in your home
