BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Russian soldier takes away Stryker APC from idling Ukraine driver!
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10084 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
588 views • 3 months ago

War is sometimes interesting and unprecedented, Russian soldiers managed to stealthily take a Stryker armored personnel carrier from the Ukrainian army who were idling in the combat zone. An one minute video went viral on Russian channels on June 2, 2025, reporting that Russian soldiers from the 22nd Motorized Rifle Regiment, captured a US-made Stryker as a war trophy, during a raid deep behind enemy lines, and the Ukrainian driver vehicle chased after it, thinking it was a joke from his comrades — but it wasn’t. The Russian scouts slipped away with the vehicle, which was found still with ammunition inside, while the Ukrainian driver took a short break, without suspecting anything. Sometimes these intact captured vehicles are an added bonus for the troops who captured them, a slap in the face to the enemy troops!

A truly unique clip, the driver tried to keep chasing but was too late, running behind the vehicle like in a game, shouting “wait for me”, completely clueless about what was happening. It is unknown next what the Ukrainian driver would have told his commander, as a Stryker disappeared. Another unusual demilitarization day, Russian troops gained some benefits from the capture of the Ukrainian Stryker APC in excellent condition. They could study the vehicle to learn more about its technology, which could be useful for their own military strategy. They could even repair it and use it themselves, thus increasing their own firepower.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Keywords
russiaafustryker armored personnel carrier
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy