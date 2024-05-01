May started with a devastating strike of Russian missiles on the Ukrainian decision-making center.

On the night of May 1, a series of large explosions thundered in the city of Odessa. The Ukrainian military reported three strikes of Russian Iskander-M missiles. The local authorities attempt to hide the targets but local reports shed some light as to the damage.

One of the strikes reportedly targeted the local railway infrastructure. The secondary detonation confirmed destruction of a military echelon or some warehouse near the railway station.

Some local repots also claimed the destruction of a Neptune anti-ship missile launcher in the region.

The main target of the attack in Odessa was presumably the headquarters of the command of South group of Ukrainian forces. According to unconfirmed reports, the strike thwarted a meeting of senior Ukrainian officers and NATO military instructors held in the basement. Losses are confirmed by many ambulances spotted in the area.

More details about the damage in Odessa are likely to be revealed, including in the reports by western media about the sudden deaths of high-ranked NATO officers.

Amid constant Russian precision strikes, the Ukrainian military continues attempts to reach at least some infrastructure deep into the Russian territory. The Russian Ministry of Defense reported the interception of 6 Ukrainian UAVs over the border regions last night. One of the UAVs reached the rear Ryazan region. As a result of the attack, a fire was reported at the local oil refinery.

Ukrainian attempts to damage Russian rear infrastructure are yet to have any impact on the situation on the front. On the other hand, the devastating attacks in the Ukrainian strategic rear and war-torn regions thwart Ukrainian plans and weaken their defense. As a result, Russian offensive operations bring new victories on the battlefields.

North-west of Avdeevka, Russian troops are rapidly expanding the zone of their control around Ocheretino, capturing one settlement after another. The remaining Ukrainian units are grinded in fire cauldron near Berdychi. Meanwhile to the north, Ukrainian forces retreat to Arkhangelskoe, which is already close to be surrounded from three directions.

In the Artyomovsk direction, the warring sides are preparing for the upcoming battle for Chasov Yar. Clashes are already ongoing in its eastern Keramik district. Russian troops finally reached the Seversky Donets-Donbass canal, an important Ukrainian stronghold, control of which paves the way for assault on Chasov Yar from a new direction.

The Russian army also achieved new victories on the southern Zaporozhie front. Amid the heavy prolonged battles for the ruins of Rabotino, Russian flag was raised on the northern outskirts of the village. The control of the settlement is yet to be secured, but the loss of Rabotino is the symbol of the crushing failure of the bloody Ukrainian offensive last year.

Mirrored - South Front





