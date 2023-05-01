BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The importance of community...but not in a 15 minute city.
TishTalk
TishTalk
14 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • 05/01/2023

In this episode of TishTalk, I speak with Travis MacDonald, a professional engineer with a passion for community building and

entrepreneurship who is founder of Elevate Community, and Elevate Local. We discuss the urgent need for like-minded people to join forces to create a new future in education, health and wellness, food and farming, businesses networking, social events, and preparedness and he reviews his platform's capabilities for helping entrepreneurs in achieving prosperity. We discuss the massive harms we are seeing from government policies and how communities have been impacted by the digital transformation in progress at Warp Speed in the SMART city initiatives happening all over the world.

Keywords
aiagenda 2030communityisolationdigital15 minute city
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy