🦋 Graves’ Disease Treatment: Key Facts You Should Know 💊📊

😲 Graves' disease is an autoimmune disorder that leads to the overproduction of thyroid hormones—both T4 and T3—resulting in hyperthyroidism. This condition is typically identified through lab tests showing elevated T3 and T4 levels and suppressed TSH levels.





🩺 Common treatment options include:





1️⃣ Anti-thyroid meds like Methimazole & PTU — block hormone production

2️⃣ Radioactive iodine — destroys overactive thyroid cells ☢️

3️⃣ Thyroid surgery — removes part or all of the thyroid 🏥





💡 If you’ve been diagnosed, it’s important to work with an endocrinologist to find the best treatment plan for you!





