DRIVER BLASTS HIS HORN AND SPEEDS PAST ME 🏎 3 MINUTES LATER HE'S IN THE GUTTER❗
304 views • 2 months ago

He came flying past me, horn blaring, full of rage like he owned the road. I moved over. Three minutes later? There he was — nose-first in the gutter like a cartoon. It’s the kind of instant karma that doesn’t need any words… just a slow drive-by and a smug smile. Watch this one to the end — poetic justice has never looked better.


He Honked Like a Hero… Then Drove Into a Ditch 😂

Impatient Driver Gets Karma in Under 3 Minutes

He Overtook Me Blasting His Horn — Then THIS Happened

From Road Rage to Road FAIL in Record Time

He Wanted Me Out the Way — Then Ended Up in the Gutter


Source: https://youtube.com/watch?v=KSrftwX5GrE

epic failroad ragespeedinghorn blasting driverguttered
