Mockery of Memorial Day in Omaha Nebraska - Nebraska's Three Stooges

Nebraska's Three Stooges made a mockery of Memorial Day at Memorial Park. Jimbo "Pig Lover" Pilllen, Pete "Cheap Tricks" Ricketts, and Donny Rotten all disparaged the truly brave men who made the ultimate sacrifice for their beloved country by showing their cowardly and fraudulent faces at a Memorial Day Celebration in Omaha Nebraska. Nebraska's Three Stooges, who are better known as lying idiots, dim-whitted buffoons, and mutton-head morons all took advantage of this day by making political pitches, political platitudes, and putting political praise upon themselves. These clueless and corrupt clowns, once again, revealed themselves to be out of touch, off in their own world of make believe, and completely devoid of any common sense or self awareness. The fact is that it is precisely because of con-artists, crooks, and cheats like themselves, who make all the wrong decisions for all the dishonest reasons, that we have so many great men to remember on Memorial Day.





#jimpillen #petericketts #donbacon #nebraska #three stooges #memorialpark #omahamemorialpark #nebraska #omaha #omahanebraska #visitomaha #shareomaha #givingtuesday402 #huskers #cornhuskers #gobigred #gbr #lyingidiots #dimwitted #morons #muttonhead #frauds #phonies #fake #nebraskathreestooges