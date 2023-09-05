The Plots of the Wicked

July 4th, 2021

Pastor Dean Odle explains that the wicked will always actively scheme against God's people and gives evidence from the psalms and other scriptures. Do not allow wicked people to drag you down to wickedness but rather allow Jesus to transform your mind away from this world and the increasing deception.

"The wicked plotteth against the just, and gnasheth upon him with his teeth. The Lord shall laugh at him: for he seeth that his day is coming." Psalm 37:12-13