Dr. Jason Dean | Brave TV STREAM - July 11, 2023 - Biden Wanders like a Dope on the Beach - Covid Vaccine Destroying Sperm Counts - Cocaine at the White House Update!

Aside from questioning the US president's declining mental acuity, Republicans have attacked him for vacationing for a record amount of time compared to his predecessors.

In yet another break from his 'strenuous' White House duties, America's oldest sitting president, Joe Biden, has been spotted.

An image of the 80-year-old commander-in-chief lounging shirtless on Delaware's Rehoboth beach with his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, and a granddaughter is flooding the Internet.

Recent research published in Burns suggests that COVID-19, increased vaccination rates, or a lowered threshold caused by vaccines or previous infections may cause an increase in Stevens-Johnson syndrome (SJS).

A low sperm count after months of exhaustion, persistent loss of taste and smell, blood clotting issues. COVID-19 continues to cause long-term side effects.

Researchers found that men's semen quality decreases for up to three months after recovering from mild symptoms.

What is the update of cocaine in the White House?

-----

BraveTV Official

Website: https://BraveTV.com

Store: https://BraveTV.com/store

Podcasts: https://BraveTV.com/watch

About Dr. Jason Dean: https://BraveTV.com/about

-----

Today’s report is brought to you by The Full Moon Protocol, where it’s our mission to awaken, uplift, and unite America in health care—one show at a time. Get your Full Moon Protocol at: https://bravetv.store/

To change your retirement to Silver IRA’s, be sure to check out my Plan for you at http://www.kirkelliottphd.com/DrDean

Survival is a necessity at https://www.SurvivalDispatch.com

To learn about investing in Gold & Silver visit wwwUSCoinCapitol.com, or call 800-878-2646.

-----

BraveTV interviews prolific guests that are informative, funny, interesting, controversial, and enjoy Freedom of Speech to the fullest.