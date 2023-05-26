▶️‘From 2013 to 2014, human trafficking doubled in Ukraine. And between March 2014 and September 2014, 2600 people went missing, and couldn’t be accounted for,’ according to American journalist George Eliason. He has followed the developments in Ukraine since Maidan unrest. He’s been involved in exhuming graves of civilians killed by Ukrainian death squads. He submitted materials he recovered to the US Senate, of which thereafter, funding for the Azov battalion was temporarily suspended.

Now he is investigating crimes in Ukraine related to the sale of human organs of Donbass residents abroad, including that of children.