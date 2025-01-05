Are You Vaccinated? Part 5 - Uncontaminated Resolve

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As we navigate through the aftermath of the Fake Pandemic, the Pure Bloods—those unvaccinated individuals—stand united by a shared bond: our blood has not been contaminated by what we perceive as the toxic Covid vaccine. This commonality not only fortifies our resolve but also positions us uniquely to lead the charge against those we term Covid Criminals.
To watch the original full video that this part complements, search the title below.
Are You Vaccinated? The Covid Criminals Unmasked and the Pure Bloods Emerged During the Fake Pandemic from the Vaccine Lies
#PureBloods #CovidCriminals #Vaccinated #NoCovidAmnesty #CovidJustice