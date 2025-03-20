BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
SPECIAL REPORT! JFK Files Released | JFK Historian BARRY JONES Joins Us LIVE
Resistance Chicks
Resistance ChicksCheckmark Icon
1449 followers
5 months ago

After decades shrouded in deceit, corruption, lies, and treason, the JFK files have finally been released. Do they tell us anything new and finally confirm suspicions that we've all held? We are joined LIVE tonight by JFK historian and author Barry Jones. Barry is a teacher who has specialized in the JFK assassination for years, along with the who, and even "what", has been behind some of America’s most disastrous deeds. Mr. Jones has a captivating grasp on dates, times, and the who’s who of the Treasonous Cabal- we know them as the Deep State. Barry is not your average high school history teacher. His mastery of historic events takes his students, both young and old, down a palpable trail, unwinding the tangled knots of facts and fiction. I hope you will grab a notebook and pen and join us for this riveting conversation. You will be so glad you did! Think you know a lot about these deep deeds; think again, get ready to get educated! Connect with Barry and Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/jfk-files-released/


Keywords
deep stateciahistoryconspiracyjfkkennedy assassinationjfk filesjohn f kennedylee harvey oswald
