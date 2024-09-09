Fire Ant Expert spills the beans.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A few weeks ago at the Invasive Species Council meeting at Currumbin Bird Sanctuary.
Gold Coast, Qld, Australia.
August 18th, 2024.
Renowned Fire Ant expert from the USA Dr Robert Puckett admits that you shouldn't treat for fire ants if they are not evident. (Don't know they're there)
So why is the National Fire Ant Eradication Program doing exactly that?
Blanket treating 100% of the properties in the "containment" zone and going against the Safety Data Sheets of the poisons Pyriproxyfen and S Methoprene?
https://tinyurl.com/PYRIPROXYFENMSDS
https://tinyurl.com/s-Methoprene
