BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Fire Ant Expert spills the beans.
Aussie Flyers
Aussie Flyers
115 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
332 views • 8 months ago

A few weeks ago at the Invasive Species Council meeting at Currumbin Bird Sanctuary.


Gold Coast, Qld, Australia.


August 18th, 2024.


Renowned Fire Ant expert from the USA Dr Robert Puckett admits that you shouldn't treat for fire ants if they are not evident. (Don't know they're there)


So why is the National Fire Ant Eradication Program doing exactly that?


Blanket treating 100% of the properties in the "containment" zone and going against the Safety Data Sheets of the poisons Pyriproxyfen and S Methoprene?


https://tinyurl.com/PYRIPROXYFENMSDS


https://tinyurl.com/s-Methoprene


#stopthetoxicfireantprogram


Join us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/groups/444909177952083/


Join Aussie Flyers:


Website -

https://aussieflyers.com/


Telegram - https://t.me/aussieflyers


Gab - https://gab.com/AussieFlyers


Facebook -

https://www.facebook.com/RoobsAussieFlyers


Bitchute -  https://www.bitchute.com/channel/aussie-flyers/


Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/aussieflyers


Odysee -

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@roobsflyers:0


Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs


YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@AussieFlyers572


Subscribe to our magazine -

https://aussieflyers.com/aussie-flyer-magazine


Aussie Flyers Mailer -

https://aussieflyers.com/mailer


Email - [email protected]



All rights reserved.

Keywords
australiafire antstoxic poisonspyriproxyfens methoprenestop the toxic fire ant programnational fire ant eradication programdr robert puckett
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy