NATIONAL POLICE AIR SERVICES (NPAS)

THUMBNAIL G-POLA OVERHEAD 10M DISTANCE DOING AT LEAST 160MPH UNSAFE FLY REPORTED.

30/9/24 POLICE G-POLA? OVERHEAD 10M DISTANCE 21:33HRS UNSAFE FLY REPORTED TO THE CAA

Police Commanders, Military, Politicians, Public Servants, media, religions, corporations and banks worldwide unfortunately currently support the nefarious corporate banking authoritarian 5g'SMART'/DIGITAL, geo engineering/chemtrail slow kill, track and trace surveillance agendas.

BBC NEWS. 20 December 2023

Greater Manchester Police ordered to clear FOI backlog (I make 800 FOI's to GMP every year re low flying helicopters and Vanessa Jardine has all the ID numbers for all of the helicopter deployments she has not responded to one FOI)

The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) has issued the force with an enforcement notice for "repeated failures" in responding to requests. It said it had 850 requests awaiting a response, some dating back to 2021.

GMP has 35 days to publish an action plan and clear the backlog by July or it could be held in contempt of court. The force said it had a "robust" action plan in place to improve its response time.

The ICO is the UK's independent regulator for data protection and information rights law. The enforcement notice comes after the ICO issued a practice recommendation to GMP in February after it was found to be the most complained about police force for timeliness over the previous 12 months.

Phillip Angell, of the ICO, said: "Greater Manchester Police has currently done little to address the response backlog. "Whilst we recognise an action plan has been put in place and some progress has been made to improve its timeliness since the issuing of the practice recommendation, we are not seeing the improvement both we and the public need to see at the pace we need to see it.

"Improved response times to incoming requests should not be made at the expense of clearing the existing backlog - they should go hand in hand."

Under the legislation, public organisations are required to respond to requests within 20 working days or explain why it will take longer to do so.

-------------------

Misfeasance in public office occurs when a public official, public servant or public body knowingly and willingly acts in a manner with the realisation that their actions are likely to cause loss, harm or suffering to another

1666 GREAT FIRE OF LONDON A FALSE FLAG OPERATION CAUSED BY NON INDIGENOUS TRADERS. WHILE MOST WERE BUSY PUTTING OUT THE FIRES. AN ACT WAS PUSHED THROUGH IN PAR LIE MENT . ALL PERSONS MEN, WOMEN AND CHILDREN DECLARED DEAD LOST BEYOND THE SEAS. (IN SHORT THE PEOPLE OF ENGLAND WERE CLASSIFIED AS SEA MONSTERS)

BLACKS LAW DICTIONARY A PERSON IS A CORPORATE FICTION. HUMAN WORD NOT IN BIBLE BLACKS LAW DEFINITION A SEA MONSTER, DEFINITION OF MONSTER ONE THAT CANNOT OWN OR INHERIT PROPERTY

Eleven Police units have been involved in my air harassment G-NEAU, G-TVHB, G-POLA, G-POLB, G-CPAS, G-POLX, G-POLV, G-POLZ, G-EMID,G-MPSB, AND G-POLS

18/7/23 20:55, 21:02 HRS LETTER HANDED IN FORTH BANKS POLICE STATION TO FRONT OFFICE ADMIN 5831, TO CHIEF CONSTABLE VANESSA JARDINE 7288 NORTHUMBRIA POLICE. ⁣REF: 14-06-23 Harvey

Dear Northumbria Police,

Please include at least the following information: - for the identification number to uniquely identify the deployment or incident etc - - Time why the helicopter was deployed on the Why the helicopter was deployed (e.g., Report of suspicious activity, missing person, traffic accident etc) Borough the helicopter was deployed to The result (e.g., person located, evidence gathered etc

Yours,

Damian.