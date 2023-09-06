The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 288 - Flat Earth Deceivers!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video i want to look at the history of the Flat Earth narrative that appeared on the internet around 15 years ago. I felt that this information was important because it helps us understand WHO is responsible for introducing it into Social Media and in particular You Tube. It is impossible to underestimate the power of You Tube to disseminate this story widely to a large group of people. I believe that this was totally intentional from the start. There is NO serendipity for the Flat Earth narrative. It was planned from the beginning by the Jesuit Order. Today millions believe the Earth is Flat BUT most of them DON’T believe the God of the Bible created it!
