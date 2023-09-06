BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 288 - Flat Earth Deceivers!
Darkness Is Falling
Darkness Is Falling
107 views • 09/06/2023

In this video i want to look at the history of the Flat Earth narrative that appeared on the internet around 15 years ago. I felt that this information was important because it helps us understand WHO is responsible for introducing it into Social Media and in particular You Tube. It is impossible to underestimate the power of You Tube to disseminate this story widely to a large group of people. I believe that this was totally intentional from the start. There is NO serendipity for the Flat Earth narrative. It was planned from the beginning by the Jesuit Order. Today millions believe the Earth is Flat BUT most of them DON’T believe the God of the Bible created it!

Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com

How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html

Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html

The Holy Spirit
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html

The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast”
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html

The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html

The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Eleven Pages - 295 Videos
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html

New Tube - Darkness Is Falling Video Series - 6 Pages 295 Videos
https://newtube.app/user/DarknessIsFalling

Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series
https://www.facebook.com/william.boot.7

Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series
https://rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5

Rumble 2 - Backup Channel - Darkness Is Falling

Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth

You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channels 1 + 3

pilled.net - Darkness Is Falling

Keywords
sciencebibleeducationreligionculturerevelationromejesuitvaticanshadowempiredarknessisfallingwilliammbootthejesuitmilitaryorderofrome
