The Simpsons Appears to Predict Major League Baseball's Role in Advancing the Surveillance State
We Are Change Chicago
108 views • 04/14/2024

The Simpsons, known for having an uncanny knack for predicting future events (including 9/11, "murder hornets" during a pandemic, and Donald Trump's presidency), appears to do it again. Writers just so happened to select Major League Baseball out of all other unlikely candidates as an institution that spies on us "pretty much around the clock." In reality, Major League Baseball is utilizing facial recognition technology which serves to advance the rollout of biometric surveillance and ever increasing top down control over the population. Do NOT utilize facial recognition technologies. Do NOT sacrifice liberty for safety or convenience. Do NOT participate in your own enslavement. DO share this video and SAY NO TO TYRANNY!

“Privacy is the fountainhead of all other rights. Freedom of speech doesn’t have a lot of meaning if you can’t have a quiet space. A space within yourself, within your mind, within the community of your friends, within your home, to decide what it is you actually want to say.” - Edward Snowden

#FacialRecognition #Privacy #PersonalPrivacy #Tyranny #Totalitarianism #SurveillanceState #1984 #Orwell #GeorgeOrwell #NWO #NewWorldOrder #WEF #WorldEconomicForum #GovernmentSpying #PredictiveProgramming #4A #4thAmendment #Biometrics #BiometricSurveillance #ControlGrid

Keywords
