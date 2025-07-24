BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Revelation Redpill 102: Peter Thiel, AI, & the Mark of the Beast
Resistance Chicks
Resistance ChicksCheckmark Icon
1449 followers
0
75 views • 1 month ago

Peter Thiel is one of the world's richest men. He bankrolled JD Vance into his senate seat, co-founded PayPal, and seems to be part of a shadow government that is running behind the scenes in the Trump administration. He has some wild ideas about the End Times, who the Antichrist might be, and has his own vision of a technocratic future for mankind. He also founded Palantir, a company that specializes in mass surveillance and sees transhumanism as the next phase of our evolution. If that doesn't scare you, well, maybe the rest of this episode will.


Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/revelation-redpill-ep-102/




Keywords
aitribulationkingdomend timeslast daysapocalypserevelationpost-tribpre-tribmatthew 24transhumanismpalantirpeter thieleschatologyscofieldpreterismdarbysecret rapturekingdom nowrevelation red pillare we in the tribulationpost-millennialdl moody
