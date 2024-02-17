BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
622 - FOJC Radio - Conferring Not With Flesh & Blood - David Carrico 2-16-2024
FOJC Radio
FOJC Radio
1312 followers
56 views • 02/17/2024

How many times are we misled by people and fail to find our answers in the word og God? The Apostle Paul admonishes the Galatians by using his own experiences.


Subscribe: www.youtube.com/@undergroundchurch8233


Correct contact information is contained in the description below. Some videos from our past may have incorrect meeting times, places, and contact information.


FOJC Radio/Followers of Jesus Christ Radio = David Carrico & Donna Carrico

Web Site: http://www.fojcradio.com or http://www.ritualabusefree.org

"Preaching the Gospel of the Kingdom & Teaching the Doctrine of Jesus Christ To the Whole World"


To RECEIVE NOTICES for Friday night Remnant Gathering messages or other programs we are on, send an email to: [email protected] with : “Sign Up” in the Subject line.


AUDIO RADIO PAGE - https://www.fojcradio.com/fojc-radio/

"Where the Truth in God's Word Is Found"

 Listen 24/7 to our Auto DJ with Bible Teachings, Music, and Interviews, etc.

Fridays 6 PM CST - We Are ***on Air LIVE *** for Remnant Gathering

 Join the Chat Room with Listeners from all over the world. Scriptures & Comments are posted in the Chat during the Live Audio programs.


• YOU TUBE Channel - UNDERGROUND CHURCH FOJC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0RmdJ0nhShuDLp8Q41Blwg

• RUMBLE CHANNEL - https://rumble.com/c/c-704825

• BRIGHTEON CHANNEL - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/overcomer

• PODCASTS FOJC Radio Remnant Gatherings and other programs - https://www.fojcradio.com/podcasts/

• DOCTRINE OF CHRIST SERIES are on Underground Church on You Tube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l2VJrGA49yk&list=PLwj3nDz28asobExyhtbD6K02im4pZj7B7&pp=gAQBiAQB

• FOJC VAULT VIDEOS on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fojcvault


• Monthly PRAYER-A-THON Page - https://www.fojcradio.com/prayer-a-thon/


• “NEW” REMNANT GATHERING LOCATIONS - https://www.fojcradio.com/home/new-remnant-locations-page/


CONTACT INFORMATION:

David and Donna Carrico

Followers of Jesus Christ

P. O. BOX 671

Tell City, IN 47586

Phone -812-836-2288

Email - [email protected]

goddesssatanprophecyrapturechild abusenystvsexdevilkaballahfallen angelsfreemasonryangelsmysticismnephilimincestlucifereternaltranslationsmark of beastdavid carricofojc radiodonna carricoparousiabeastiality
