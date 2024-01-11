Twelve truths everyone should know but no-one else will tell you | Dr Vernon Coleman

This video could save your life many times over.
All the books mentioned in this video are available via the bookshop on www.vernoncoleman.com
For regular, free articles without ads please visit www.vernoncoleman.com
Mirrored - Dr Vernon Coleman
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.