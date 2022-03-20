© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RWewnUFLJ24
3/20/2022 Miles Guo: The Himalaya Coin safeguards the security and privacy of personal wealth and rejects bad actors. On the contrary, the Swiss financial institutions reject good people, whereas all the evil forces have hidden trillions of dollars of illicit wealth in Switzerland. Therefore, the Himalaya Coin will certainly surpass the Swiss banking and financial system.