The Woke Infiltration of Higher Education - Dr. Carol Swain - Freedom Alive® Ep153





The prestigious Ivy League schools were established by Christians for the sake of advancing the gospel and training students in sound biblical doctrine. But these schools have lost their way and embraced woke ideologies. Dr. Carol Swain was a high school dropout who later earned five degrees and became a highly accomplished university professor at Vanderbilt University and Princeton University. And she did it all with hard work. On this episode of Freedom Alive®, Dr. Swain shares her story and how she has experienced first-hand the persecution that now exists for Christians in higher education.

