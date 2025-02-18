Macron Calls 'Emergency Meeting' For European Union-NOW THE END BEGINS-FEB 17 2025

On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, in America President Donald Trump has formed a league with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and he intends to use it to broker an end to the Russia Ukraine war when talks take place in Saudi Arabia. Emmanuel Macron does not like being cut out of the loop, so much so that he right now is personally overseeing an emergency meeting of the European Union to devise a plan of action. That meeting will presumably decide a European response to this unprecedented unilateral move by Trump to bypass the EU and meeting with Putin in Saudi Arabia to decide the fate of Ukraine. The implications of all this from a geopolitical perspective is mind-boggling. On this episode, we break it all down for you, show you just how close we are to WWIII, the rebuilding of the Temple in Israel, and everything else you need to know here on Day 1,799 of 15 Days To Flatten The Curve.



