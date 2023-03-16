Taronga Zoo Clips

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
While in Sydney, we visited Taronga Zoo. Our visit time did not allow a very broad sweep of the place so what is offer here is just a taste of a much larger experience. Our clips include seals, penguins, red panda, tigers, giraffes and apes, and are set to classical music from Cavalleria Rusticana (Intermezzo). Enjoy.