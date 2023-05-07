Wagner's major assault on the last Ukrainian NATO stand of Bakhmut

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Update on Bakhmut, a major assault in decisive advance was launched by PMC Wagner against the last Ukrainian-NATO stronghold. Wagner charged the enemy positions with incendiary ammunition to break through the remaining lines of defense. Equipment losses arose, Ukrainian army killed 400 to 600 people a day, and 2.5 square kilometers of Bakhmut were still needed, according to the Head of PMC Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin.
Mirrored - TeleTruth