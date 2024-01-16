Censorship Wars , Irish Online Safety Code, Australia's E-Safety Commissioner, X Restricts Criticism

To Watch Full Episode and to watch live Every Saturday ! Go here ! - https://odysee.com/@MikeMartins:7/Mikeinthenight542:3

Buy Mike A Coffee - https://donorbox.org/buy-me-a-coffee-53

Link to the Most Powerful Glutathione in the World - https://mikeinthenight.neumi.com/home

#mikeinthenight #mikemartins





Irish Online Safety Code: Mike talks about the proposed Irish Online Safety Code, which allows the media regulator to punish video platforms for videos that indirectly lead to harm. There are concerns about vague definitions of "harm" and potential censorship.





Elon Musk's Warning: Mike mentions Elon Musk's warning that Mark Zuckerberg is allegedly rigging U.S. elections on behalf of globalists from the World Economic Forum. Musk claims that the elections are fixed and not genuine.





Australia's E-Safety Commissioner: The e-safety commissioner in Australia complains about the firing of safety and public policy personnel by Twitter, claiming that the platform is now less capable of tackling online hate. This relates to concerns about social media platforms regulating content.





Rand Paul on Russian Collusion: Rand Paul criticizes the mainstream media's double standard regarding Russian collusion allegations, stating that the only person known to have colluded with Russia was Hillary Clinton.





Canada Police and Package Theft: Mike discusses a situation in Canada where police advise against publicly sharing surveillance videos capturing thieves stealing packages, citing concerns about forming opinions.





X Restricts Criticism of Turkey's President Erdogan: The social media platform X strategically restricts access to accounts criticizing Turkish President Erdogan. This action is in accordance with controversial censorship laws.





UK Communications Regulator's 350-Person Team: The UK Communications Regulator forms a 350-person team to enforce the country's new online censorship law, raising concerns about the impact of online censorship on free speech.





Online Safety Code, Irish Regulation, Censorship, Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, U.S. Elections, Globalists, World Economic Forum, Australia E-Safety Commissioner, Twitter, Online Hate, Rand Paul, Russian Collusion, Hillary Clinton, Canada Police, Package Theft, Surveillance Videos, X Platform, Erdogan Criticism, UK Communications Regulator, Online Censorship Law, Free Speech, Privacy Concerns, Social Media Platforms, Political Influence, Debates, Challenges, Public Safety, Media Regulation, Internet Security, Civil Rights, Fact Checkers