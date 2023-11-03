BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Update 3: World must commence a BIG Change
22 views • 11/03/2023

Look this up, if you can find it, if you forgot it! "Co-incidence?" The US military had a stand-down exercise in place on 9-11. Did the "so-called Arabs in a cave in Afghanistan" know this or was it "An inside job?" Netanyahu's Government had a 7-hour military stand-down in place when the "so-called Hamas [never-makes-a-deal! Ha-Ha!] bad-guys" conducted their many pronged border attack on Oct. 7.Roosevelt's Administration ignored all the reports of a LARGE Japanese fleet heading for Pearl Harbor in 1941. What not a better way to FOOL the fools in the US to fight/sacrifice & pay for a WWII? ..Works once, why not again, & again, & again! (And standing before them each was a HUGE economic crisis! Always the bankster's answer: Go to war!=Banksters gain more power/control.=Pass that Budget!)

These people below say it better than I:

https://rumble.com/v3s1clh-brendon-oconnell-deep-analysis-of-gaza-posted-2-hours-ago.html

http://annavonreitz.com/noapplications.pdf

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2023/10/george-f-smith/if-the-fed-goes-the-state-will-soon-follow/

Example from another's writings: https://www.rutherford.org/publications_resources/john_whiteheads_commentary/authoritarians_drunk_on_power_its_time_to_recalibrate_the_government


..And especially this latest from economist Gregory Mannarino 'THE DESTRUCTION OF AMERICA AND THE WORLD - NOT "FEDERAL" AND HAS "NO RESERVE." For the u.s. (and the rest of the world to live), the fed must die. The debt-based economies must die (As It is an odious debt---period!): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZKOuZkbN554

I usually take this WebSite with a grain of salt, but this Time they are right on: https://www.whatdoesitmean.com/index4426.htm

Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD - https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/p/is-genetic-manipulation-of-humans

"You Won't Believe What is Really Happening in Acapulco" | Jeff Berwick Interview (rumble.com)

http://annavonreitz.com/oldnewsalerts.pdf

http://www.paulstramer.net/2023/10/media-whores-or-gagged-victims.html

 http://annavonreitz.com/legalizedcrime.pdf

http://www.paulstramer.net/2023/10/international-public-notice-concerning.html

http://annavonreitz.com/alternativerealities.pdf

eliteisraelpalestinenwozionistgridhamasworld economic forumklaus schwablucifariansregulation z
