💥🇵🇸 The israeli army has bombed the tents of displaced people in Al-Aqsa Hospital in Gaza, footage from the fire inside the hospital as families are trying to rescue the people.

Cynthia... I can't show the next video, too horrible and...> People were burnt alive after israeli airstrikes targeted their tents in Al-Aqsa Hospital in Gaza. A man on an IV burning possibly was in a tent that didn't exist anymore? From a missile on the hospital outside. The fire engulfed immediately and I think the video I posted, you could no longer see him through the flames.

The israeli criminal war machine continues its crimes against humanity in the name of the “free civilized world”.



