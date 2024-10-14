BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
💥Israeli army has bombed the Tents of displaced people in Al-Aqsa Hospital in Gaza - footage from the fire inside the hospital as families are trying to rescue the people
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
137 views • 7 months ago

💥🇵🇸 The israeli army has bombed the tents of displaced people in Al-Aqsa Hospital in Gaza, footage from the fire inside the hospital as families are trying to rescue the people. 

Cynthia... I can't show the next video, too horrible and...>  People were burnt alive after israeli airstrikes targeted their tents in Al-Aqsa Hospital in Gaza. A man on an IV burning possibly was in a tent that didn't exist anymore? From a missile on the hospital outside.  The fire engulfed immediately and I think the video I posted, you could no longer see him through the flames. 

The israeli criminal war machine continues its crimes against humanity in the name of the “free civilized world”. 


Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
