High Technology in Bible Prophecy 12/04/2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“Stunning” Surveillance Program now lets Law Enforcement to spy on Trillions of US Phone Calls. It’s called the “Hemisphere Project”. Pastor Stan also discusses the Technology of the Beast and finally shows us how the United Kingdom approved “CRISPR” gene editing to create Genetically Modified Humans. What does the Bible tell us what we can expect from DNA Modification? Today we find out.
00:00 - Intro
06:20 - “Stunning” Surveillance Program
14:41 - Golden Eye
15:22 - Technology of the Beast
26:22 - To Create GMO Humans
29:22 - Joel 2
30:54 - The Sun Gets 7 Times Hotter
32:19 - The Morning Star
34:33 - A World Government