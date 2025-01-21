Trump Takes US Out of Paris Climate Agreement

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Donald Trump signed a repeal of 78 executive orders repealing Biden-era initiatives in front of a raucous crowd at the Capital One Arena. Among the orders were a withdrawal from the Paris Climate agreement, a directive to every department to address inflation, an action to call federal workers back to the office and an order restoring “freedom of speech and preventing government censorship of free speech going forward.”
Mirrored - Bloomberg TV
