Eating God's Way: Insights on Longevity and Health

Discovering the Biblical Diet and Its Impact on Lifespan



In this episode of 'Let's Talk', Pastors Daniel Collins and Webster delve into scriptural discussions on diet and lifestyle as prescribed in Genesis. They begin by examining Genesis 1:28-30, emphasizing a diet of herbs and vegetation for all creatures including humans, as originally intended by God. The pastors reflect on the loss of knowledge about the natural remedies provided by plants for various health conditions, suggesting that such wisdom was more prevalent in earlier times. They propose that even serious ailments might find their cure in natural remedies if only the knowledge were more widespread.



Moving to Genesis 9:1-4, the discussion shifts to post-flood dietary changes where God permits Noah and his descendants to consume meat, with specific restrictions against consuming blood. This segment segues into an examination of a chart showing a significant decrease in lifespan and the age at which patriarchs had their first child post-flood, leading to a discussion on whether the inclusion of meat in humans' diet may have contributed to the shortening of lifespans.



The episode concludes with plans to explore why Christians get sick in the next episode, inspired by the book 'Why Christians Get Sick', encouraging listeners to reflect on their health and lifestyle choices in the context of their faith. The session ends with a prayer, calling for obedience to God's word and better health practices.



00:00 Welcome and Scripture Reflection

01:01 Exploring Genesis 1: Dietary Instructions and Natural Remedies

03:19 Genesis 9: Dietary Changes Post-Flood and Lifespan Discussion

08:32 Looking Ahead: Health, Christianity, and Future Discussions

09:30 Closing Prayer and Reflections

