FBI Whistleblower Kyle Seraphin Explains Woke Agenda to Surveil Latin Mass Catholics
44 views • 03/03/2023

John-Henry Westen Show


Feb 28, 2023


The FBI, under "Catholic" President Joe Biden, secretly surveilled faithful Catholics who love and defend the ancient and traditional Latin Mass. However, this anti-Catholic operation was exposed to the nation when former FBI Special Agent and Latin Mass adherent Kyle Seraphin fearlessly blew the whistle on the most corrupt DOJ in American history.


Now, Serpahin speaks with John-Henry Westen for a full and unfiltered look into the mounting attacks against Catholics who are standing up for their pro-life and pro-family values against the Biden regime — and reveals that a remnant few are resisting the New World Order from within the FBI itself.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2babt6-jhw-show-228.html

Keywords
presidentamericafbichristianreligiondojcatholicnwonew world orderbidensurveillanceagendawokecorruptwhistleblowercatholicsspecial agentlatin massjohn-henry westenkyle seraphinanti-catholic
