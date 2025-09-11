BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
RT News - September 11 2025 2PM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
23 views • 1 week ago

September 11, 2025

rt.com




Russia's Foreign Minister slams Israel's recent strike on Qatar, saying its actions in trying to kill those it could negotiate with, is non-sensical, coming as the Israeli prime minister promises more attacks across the region. Disturbing images of Charlie Kirk's assassination as the hugely influential conservative activist is gunned down in front of thousands on an American college campus. His killer remains at large with a second suspect having now been released. 31-year-old Kirk was a prominent Trump backer, who called for rebuilding America's ties with Russia and opposed military aid to Kiev. The President himself says its clear who provoked the shooting. That's as a slew of liberal media outlets broadcast what many call 'unhinged comments' such as suggesting the 'Turning Point USA' founder brought the deadly attack on himself. American channel MSNBC has since apologized to viewers for this remark.


RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/


Keywords
newsrussiart
