4/1/25 TRUMP: DEFUND, DISARM, TARIFF! "Resistance Labs"/Harvard/Jay_pal/J_had Army TX #LiberationDay

4/1/25: TRUMP vs. Globalist Regime Change Cabal: Shutters USAID, deports the Globalist migrant army & Restores fair trade with Liberation Day tomorrow. Resistance Labs/Harvard fomenting regime change insurgency, Jihadist "Army of Darkness" relocating to Garland, TX and much more! Prayers are paramount as America Awakens & EU/UK people confront tyranny! We ARE FREE!

Mike Johnson sabotages the House Again!

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/04/gop-disarray-trump-agenda-upended-as-rep-anna/





Rep. Jayapal (D-WA) trainings for color revolution w Resistance Labs:

https://mynorthwest.com/mynorthwest-politics/jayapal-resistance-labs/4070566





Rep. Jayapal, migrant invasion operative:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pramila_Jayapal





Maoist, Gov. Tim Walz, calls for Shadow Government:

https://justthenews.com/government/state-houses/tim-walz-calls-shadow-government-give-democratic-response-trump





Islamist Army of Darkness positions itself in TX:

https://thenationalpulse.com/2025/03/29/islamist-army-of-darkness-sets-up-u-s-base-in-texas/





Dr Soon-Shiong, Tucker Carlson, RFK Jr., HHS: T-Cell "Bioshield" Jab trial for Long-Covid:

https://georgewebb.substack.com/p/did-dr-soon-shiong-tell-tucker-carlson?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=674856&post_id=160183903&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=jkgsn&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email





Judge Beryl Howell Must be brought before Congress ASAP for refusal to recuse herself!

https://www.declassified.live/p/notorious-j6-jailer-plays-victim?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=1666532&post_id=160088435&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=jkgsn&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email





Bolsonaro facing trial for "staging attempted Coup" in Brazil in 2022 stolen election protests:

https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/brazil-top-court-justice-recommends-that-bolsonaro-stand-trial-alleged-coup-2025-03-26/





Brazil Chief Justice Barroso: The Threat of Authoritarian Populism:

https://uchv.princeton.edu/news/power-moral-and-institutional-resistance-brazilian-chief-justice-lu%C3%ADs-roberto-barroso-speaks





David Martin on the WHO and the Medical Criminal Cartel:

https://x.com/6MarcianoBLVCK9/status/1904280357668790367





Listen to “The Blessing”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4





