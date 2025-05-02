BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Why You Shouldn’t Trust Peer Review — From a Former Duke MD
What is happening
85 views • 4 months ago

Science or Psyop? Here's How to Tell.


Want to know if a study is real science or manufactured truth?


Dr. Andrew Kaufman reveals the 5-step critical appraisal method that helped him walk away from psychiatry—and see through the scientific manipulation most people miss.


Get tools, tactics, and behind-the-scenes truths about how medical research really works.


Start questioning "peer-reviewed" like a pro.


Watch this if you want to:


- Learn how to read scientific papers without getting duped

- Spot hidden bias in clinical trials

- Understand why so much "science" can't be replicated

- Make informed decisions—without relying on so-called experts


The Video Most Scientists Would Never Want You to See:


Discover how to research smarter and stop outsourcing your thinking.


Get the full show notes and transcript at the blog: https://www.andrewkaufmanmd.com/blog/critical-appraisal-method-of-research


Looking to sharpen your clarity even further? Start by clearing out what clouds your thinking.


Get the 10 Neurotoxins List They Don’t Want You To See: https://www.andrewkaufmanmd.com/brain-hijackers


Chapters:

00:00 – The method that changed my medical career

03:28 – What "critical appraisal" really means

07:42 – How bias sneaks into research unnoticed

13:10 – The truth about peer review

17:36 – What studies hide in the methods section

22:02 – Why most "findings" can't be reproduced

26:18 – My personal example from Duke University

32:44 – How to research like a medical insider

38:20 – Step-by-step: my 5-part appraisal method

43:05 – How YOU can try it for yourself


Keywords
drugsliesstudyformerdr andrew kaufmanpeer reviewshouldnot trustduke md


