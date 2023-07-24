© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
⚡️RFK
Jr - “There’s a Lot Worse Things Than Dying - and Living Like a
Slave Is One of Those”
“An NBC crew that was fully masked came up to me just before I went on stage [in Germany in 2020]. And they said to me, aren’t you scared of COVID? And I said, there’s things that I’m a lot more frightened of. And they said, like, what? And I said, I’m frightened that my children are going to grow up in America when they don’t have the Constitutional rights that I did."⚡️