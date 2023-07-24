⚡️RFK Jr - “There’s a Lot Worse Things Than Dying - and Living Like a Slave Is One of Those”



“An NBC crew that was fully masked came up to me just before I went on stage [in Germany in 2020]. And they said to me, aren’t you scared of COVID? And I said, there’s things that I’m a lot more frightened of. And they said, like, what? And I said, I’m frightened that my children are going to grow up in America when they don’t have the Constitutional rights that I did."⚡️