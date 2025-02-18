⚡️Negotiations between Russian and US delegations began in Saudi Arabia

56 views • 6 months ago

— Assistant to the President of the Russian Federation Yuri Ushakov.

The following are participating on the Russian side:

⚡️Negotiations between Russian and US delegations began in Saudi Arabia.

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.