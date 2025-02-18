© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
⚡️Negotiations between Russian and US delegations began in Saudi Arabia.
The following are participating on the Russian side:
— Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
— Assistant to the President of the Russian Federation Yuri Ushakov.
From the US side:
— US Secretary of State Marco Rubio;
— National Security Advisor Mike Waltz;
— White House Special Representative for the Middle East Steve Witkoff.