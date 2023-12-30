Create New Account
2024 CASCADING BLACK-SWAN POLYCRISIS!
High Hopes
Published 2 months ago

Jeffrey Prather, the Prather Point


Dec 28, 2023


Today on The Prather Point LIVE at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT on RUMBLE


COVID TO CANCER CULLS 143,233%!

FLYNN ON JONES RE-AFFIRMS MY OCT 7 INTEL!

EMOTIONAL ENDURANCE = RELENTLESS RESILIENCY!

CHRISTMAS EVE GAZA MASSACRE REPLACES WW-1 TRUCE!


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v43vmm4-2024-cascading-black-swan-polycrisis.html

