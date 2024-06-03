BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Relationships That Please God Part 4A: The Family
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
114 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
4 views • 11 months ago

In this fourth part, Pastor John begins with an economic background of the Canaan land and then moves into the subject of life after the birth of Isaac. The first few years were happy but didn’t last too long because of the tension with Hagar and Ishmael and ended with their expulsion from the camp.

Abraham had not yet learned there are consequences to sin which cannot be solved in the flesh and it took the divine intervention of God to save the lives of Hagar and Ishmael in the desert. Tranquility was restored and life was good until God asked Abraham to sacrifice Isaac, the promised heir for whom he had waited so long.

Abraham must have been very troubled but he was obedient and believed God for a miracle and you will find out how God delivered right on time.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2009/RLJ-1205.pdf

RLJ-1205 -- SEPTEMBER 27, 2009

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm

Keywords
bibleabrahamishmaelcanaanhagarsarah
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy