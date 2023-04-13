Human Compliance (featuring Todd Callender) Lipid Nanoparticles

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Inspired by the film Died Suddenly.
There is a clear split in Human genetics at this point in history. We must maintain our God given genetics that our Grandfathers and Grandmothers fought so hard to pass on to us. Organic Genetics: A Pillar of Family Pride.
https://rumble.com/v1wac7i-world-premier-died-suddenly.html
https://rumble.com/v223rna-dr.-ryan-cole-drops-mrna-on-blood.html
