▪️Russian troops have once again launched a combined strike on enemy facilities in several regions of Ukraine. In Vinnytsia region, a series of strikes hit the territory of a military camp and a machinery and repair plant in Kalynivka.



▪️In Ternopil Region, drones hit an oil depot near the town of Kremenets causing fire to break out. In neighboring Lviv Region, another fuel and energy infrastructure facility in Brody came under fire.



▪️In the occupied part of the Donetsk People's Republic, a missile strike hit an AFU manpower deployment location in the building of a general education institution in Selydove. Another attack hit a truck parking lot of a local utility company.



▪️Ukrainian units also carried out a massive drone attack, launching more than 25 drones. In Orel, an oil storage facility was hit, but the caused fire was quickly extinguished.



▪️In Nizhny Novgorod region, a Ukrainian drone landed on the territory of an oil refinery in Kstovo. The incident was the fourth attack on the region; earlier the AFU tried to hit targets in Dzerzhinsk and Kstovo district but failed.



▪️The border areas of Kursk region also suffered, where 11 drones were intercepted overnight. Ukrainian sabotage-reconnaissance groups unsuccessfully attempted to break through in the direction of Tyotkino.



▪️At the same time, enemy saboteurs made several attempts to infiltrate the border territories of Belgorod region. Russian soldiers repelled all attacks by Ukrainian units with artillery and small arms fire.



Source @rybar

