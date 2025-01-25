Salt of the earth Mt 5:13 The Similtudes

salt of the earth - Wiktionary, the free dictionary Etymology Calque of Ancient Greek τὸ ἅλας τῆς γῆς (tò hálas tês gês) in the Book of Matthew, chapter 5, verse 13. salt of the earth 1. (idiomatic) A person or group of people considered to represent the most decent and admirable parts of humanity. Websters 1913 Dict - Similitudes 1. The quality or state of being similar or like; resemblance; likeness; similarity; as, similitude of substance. Chaucer. Let us make now man in our image, man In our similitude.









20/10/2018 Message

"Your understanding and interpretation is crucial in assisting man to understand what has been plainly understood by most is not always been the truth. Words contain many complex meanings, some of these are to mislead and misguide those from the truth. When you find a word or phrase within a religious text that causes you to stop and wonder, pray for the grace of understanding do not assume you will always interpret correctly. You have a gift no doubt, but we must never allow poor judgement to enter the equation. Some information is documented incorrectly in this text, this is man’s doing not God’s. You will know that to which I speak, you already know, look to the balance of the female equation, there is hidden the true divinity of Eve."









"What you have done so far is within the divinity of truth, but it refers to whats to come, some of the stuff is tricky, about words, contain complex meanings, ask for the grace to understand.

Female equation, there is a power and a presence that has yet to be uncovered. It has been stifled, the female equation is like looking at the characters, the female characters and that they add up to a power that needs to be revealed. Most of interpretation has come from a masculine perspective and this power has been stifled. So this is yet to be revealed. To really try and see and uncover what these women are representing"





24/11/2018

"Focus on the Holy Spirit is very crucial in opening up a new understanding of what has been promised to us (human race) - in connection with pledges: promises; relates to a covenant; salt of the earth a starting point: salt as sustenance: spiritual food"





Genesis 1:27 (KJV)

27 So God created man in his own image, in the image of God created he him; male and female created he them.









Isn't it time we understood this?





