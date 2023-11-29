Irish MP Humiliates Israeli Ambassador

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In the face of mounting criticism in recent decades, the Israel lobby has become increasingly aggressive, resorting to disinformation, lawfare, character assassination, attacks on freedom of speech and cynical efforts to equate criticism of Israel with anti-Semitism.
The Israel Lobby: What Everyone Needs to Know
https://www.wrmea.org/2021-june-july/the-israel-lobby-what-everyone-needs-to-know.html
Mirrored - MediaGiant